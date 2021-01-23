British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 184.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,138 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $2,136,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 178.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.59 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

