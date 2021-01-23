British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys 149,895 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,895 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

