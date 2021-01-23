British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,633 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 400,698 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $8,959,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $4,446,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $59.89 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

