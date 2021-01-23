British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

