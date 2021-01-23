British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,227.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,177.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

