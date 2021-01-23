British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $472.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

