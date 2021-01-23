British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $848,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $408.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.10. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

