British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Five Below worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $189.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

