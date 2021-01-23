British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

NYSE TMO opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.