British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

