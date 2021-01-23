British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.27% of Regal Beloit worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of RBC opened at $133.60 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

