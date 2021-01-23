British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

