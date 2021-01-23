British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

