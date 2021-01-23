British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

