British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $328.99 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day moving average is $330.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

