British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $15.94 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Amedisys worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $313.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $314.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226 shares of company stock valued at $841,991. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

