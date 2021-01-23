British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.