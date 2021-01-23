British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $5.47 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

BA opened at $205.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

