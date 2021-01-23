British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

