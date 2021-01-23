British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

