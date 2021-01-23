British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,005,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,277,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,329,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 409.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.54 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

