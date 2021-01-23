British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TER. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $137.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

