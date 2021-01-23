British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $13.55 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,547,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $14,492,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $7,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.