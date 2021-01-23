British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $13.99 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

