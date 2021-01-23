British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $15.73 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 22.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 16.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

