British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $5.08 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $61.95 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

