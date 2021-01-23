British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $258.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.11.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.