British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

