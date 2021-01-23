British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $541.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

