British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 38,390 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,390 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 1.2% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $31,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. FMR LLC increased its position in JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 41,228 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

NASDAQ JD opened at $94.91 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

