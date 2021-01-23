British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 105,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

