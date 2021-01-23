British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 56,003 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Saia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

