British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

