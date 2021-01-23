British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,441 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $362.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.11 and a 200-day moving average of $357.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

