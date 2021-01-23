British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,956 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $275.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

