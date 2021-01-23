British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 20,077 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.20 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

