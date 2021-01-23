British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 21,728 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.12. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.