British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,300 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Insulet worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.