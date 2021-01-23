British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 35,629 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,629 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.