British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 45,962 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,962 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Qorvo worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qorvo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.52.

QRVO opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

