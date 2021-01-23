British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,801 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

TTD opened at $812.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.