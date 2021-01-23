British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 79,099 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79,099 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

