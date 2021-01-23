British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes $13.42 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,938 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

