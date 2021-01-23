British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes $15.43 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

