British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Autoliv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

