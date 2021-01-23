British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Lear as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Lear by 326.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:LEA opened at $167.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

