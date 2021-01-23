British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

