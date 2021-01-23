British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $405.20

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $405.20 and traded as high as $440.90. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 3,618,889 shares trading hands.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.64%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Insiders purchased 2,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,225 in the last three months.

About British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

