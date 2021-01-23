Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $465.02 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

