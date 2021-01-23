Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13,868.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $465.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

